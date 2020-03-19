-$0.04 EPS Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

VERU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.34. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

