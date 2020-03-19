-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). FTS International reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTSI shares. ValuEngine lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 571,747 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTS International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTS International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FTS International by 656.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.01.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

