$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Commscope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commscope by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

