$0.13 EPS Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. NetGear posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NTGR traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,824. The company has a market cap of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetGear has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 62.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 184.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

