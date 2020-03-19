$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 205,401 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 109,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The company has a market cap of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

