$0.15 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 1,998,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 547,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

