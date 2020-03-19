-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

