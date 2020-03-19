$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $322,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

