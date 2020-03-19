$0.38 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430,874 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 3,692,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

