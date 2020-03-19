$0.39 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after buying an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 12,080,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply