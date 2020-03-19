$0.39 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after buying an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 12,080,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

