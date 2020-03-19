$0.42 EPS Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.