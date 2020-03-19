-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have commented on LQDA. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 958,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 804,004 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.