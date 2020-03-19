-$0.61 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,136. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.53. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

