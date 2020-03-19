$0.61 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Invesco reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

