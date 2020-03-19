$0.61 EPS Expected for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 445,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

