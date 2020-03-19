$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $11,923,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

