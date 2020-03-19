$0.70 EPS Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 21,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

