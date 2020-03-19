$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.89. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

