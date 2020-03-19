$0.92 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.96. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

