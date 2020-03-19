0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,753.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000194 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

