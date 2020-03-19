0xBitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $610,452.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $500,585.44 and $610,452.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.05384930 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003861 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.