$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%.

DLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth $193,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

