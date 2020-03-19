$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kemper by 477.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kemper by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

