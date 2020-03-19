-$1.39 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the highest is ($1.04). Albireo Pharma also posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($5.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.59. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.