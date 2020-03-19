$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

