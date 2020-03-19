-$1.59 EPS Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report earnings per share of ($1.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($1.80). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.36) to ($6.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 21,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.43.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

