10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, Sells 750,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:TXG traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,077. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.