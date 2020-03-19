$11.35 Million in Sales Expected for Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report $11.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.09 million to $11.60 million. Boxlight posted sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $39.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boxlight.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BOXL opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.