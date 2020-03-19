$118.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report sales of $118.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.40 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $95.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $495.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.41 million to $501.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $562.82 million, with estimates ranging from $550.34 million to $573.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 390,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after buying an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

