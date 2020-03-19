12,484 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Amgen by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after buying an additional 286,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,600. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

