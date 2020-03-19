127,597 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Novartis makes up 4.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,412. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

