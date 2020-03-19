137,235 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000. Beyond Meat makes up about 1.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $5,870,332 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

