141,763 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.35.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 17,135,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,122. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

