147,402 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,774,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 82,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

