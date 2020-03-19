149,505 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. 897,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,170. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

