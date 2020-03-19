152,518 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,747,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 182,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

