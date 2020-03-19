15,684 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.45. 2,675,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212,190. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.