1,639,240 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,639,240 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Kinross Gold comprises about 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 28,575,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,376,359. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

