$165.96 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $165.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $152.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $684.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.99 million to $710.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $709.57 million, with estimates ranging from $685.64 million to $739.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CUBE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

