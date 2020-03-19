165,882 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 579,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

