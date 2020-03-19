17,258 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

