17,344 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,519,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,536,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,565,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,164,000 after purchasing an additional 497,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 441,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24,847.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 988,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

