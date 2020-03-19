17,427 Shares in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Heico by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Bell Bank grew its position in Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heico by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Heico by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.39. 1,371,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,005. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

