174,655 Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,161,000. Envestnet comprises about 5.8% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strycker View Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,408.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,744 shares of company stock worth $10,459,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

