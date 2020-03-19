177,237 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000. Unilever makes up about 3.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

