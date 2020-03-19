18,798 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,270. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

