199,781 Shares in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%.

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 5,000 shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00.

