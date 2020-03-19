1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 1life Healthcare updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ONEM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,925. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

