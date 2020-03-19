204,244 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of 3D Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $766.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.