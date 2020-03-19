20,469 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.